SIDNEY The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will hold its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22, from 5-7 p.m.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 8 years of age. The menu includes: spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Dine in or carry out is available.

There will be raffle items available. All proceeds support the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

The event is open to the public.