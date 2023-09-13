Ashley Himes State Farm Insurance New Client Specialists Jessica Hammaker, left to right, of Sidney, and Sara Bowman-Mahan, of Anna, talk with Norbert and Karen Berning, of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s first Insurance and Services Fair. The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BRIDGES HWAP Intake Manager, left, talks with Jim Palmisano, of Sidney, at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s first Insurance and Services Fair. The event was held on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR