125 Years ago

September 14, 1898

The races of the Sidney Driving Club opened this afternoon with a good attendance for the first day. Music for the races is being furnished by the Klute band.

——-

The baseball game yesterday afternoon between Lima and Sidney resulted in a victory for Sidney by a score of 28 to 3. The Sidney team was strengthened by to members of the Piqua team, Mackey as pitcher and Hunter at third base.

——-

W.T. McLean, of this city, was this week elected grand warden of the Grand Commandery of Ohio, Knights Templars. He held the position of junior warden last year.

100 Years ago

September 14, 1923

Jacob Laums, a fair-follower who said his home is in Hamilton, is in the county jail. Charged with malicious destruction of property, after he threw a brick through the big mirror at the William Bauer Restaurant and Café on West Poplar street yesterday afternoon. Laums became enraged with Mr. Bauer recognized him and sought to collect a previous bill incurred when he was employed in Sidney several years ago.

——-

Two raids were made in the southern part of Clinton township yesterday by Prohibition Officer Wm. Brandon, Police Chief O’Leary, Deputy Sheriff Milt Jackson and Constable Lon Staley. The raids were made on complaints filed by residents in the precinct, but officers reported no evidence of liquor or its manufacture was found.

75 Years ago

September 14, 1948

An accident marred today’s official opening of the Shelby county fair, when James McCracken, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry McCracken, Orange township, was kicked in the head and shoulder by his Shorthorn steer. The young man was grooming his steer at the time. Taken to Wilson Memorial hospital for emergency treatment he was later dismissed to his home.

——-

Mrs. Harold Linker was installed as president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women when the group met last evening at the Business Girls Home. Installed with her were: Mrs. H.E. Roth, Jr., vice president; Miss Margaret Shaw, corresponding secretary; Mrs. C.W. Pickering, treasurer.

50 Years ago-

September 14, 1973

The 52nd year of Weekday Religious Education in Sidney has begun. Some 800 boys and girls have been registered for the classes held in the mobile classroom provided by the Council of Religious Education. Sidney was the first in the state with a mobile unit for this purpose and remains the only one in Ohio designed for this kind of use.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Clayton Jr. who accepted the posts of superintendent and matron at the Shelby County Children’s Home in May, have resigned “for strictly personal reasons.” Announcement of the resignations was made today by Robert Borchers, executive director of the home.

25 Years ago

September 14, 1998

JACKSON CENTER – A report by Buckeye Girls’ State delegate Holly Borchers was given when members of the Jackson Center American Legion Auxiliary was given when members of the Jackson Center American Legion Auxiliary, Scherer Unit 493, recently met. Borchers resided in the mythical city of Merritt, in the mythical county of Dixon, and was a member of the Nationalist political party. She served as municipal court judge.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – If you’re looking for bargains, then Fort Loramie is the place to be on Saturday. That’s because the Garden Club will be holding its fifth annual community garage sale. Actually, there will be about 50 different garage sales all over the village, according to the club president, Lisa Reed.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.