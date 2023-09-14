By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for grand theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with signal of officer, theft, and drugs, among other charges.

Clark E. Sturgeon II, 48, of Lima, was sentenced to five years of community control, with no days of jail credit, on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony. Additionally Sturgeon must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, must successfully complete mental health, drug and alcohol counseling and must maintain employment. Sturgeon was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, for stealing a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and receiving a Dodge truck he knew was stolen. One count was dismissed.

Hiram E. Roberts II, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with 75 days of jail credit granted, for one count of attempted failure to comply with signal of officer, a fourth degree felony. Roberts was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for willfully eluding or fleeing a police officer after receiving a signal to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, operating his vehicle in a manner which caused a substantial risk to persons or property by traveling at speeds in excess of 85 mph, running multiple stop signs, traveling left of center and driving through a field and over a fence.

Rayvon L. Simpson, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, consecutive to his Michigan sentence, with three days of jail credit granted, on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony. Simpson was indicted on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony, one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for possession of a 2021 Dodge Charger he had cause to believe was stolen, for fleeing a police officer and operating his motor vehicle causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons and property by traveling at excessive speeds, and for possession of oxycodone hydrochloride. Two counts were dismissed.

Patrick D. Shediack, 46, of Springfield, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, to run consecutive to a case in Clark County, for one count of theft, a fifth degree felony. He must also pay restitution to Lowe’s in Sidney for $1,252. Shediack was indicted for the same count, for stealing six rolls of electrical wire from Lowe’s, a value greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Danel S. King, 51, of Troy, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 79 days of jail credit granted, on one count of abuse of a corpse, a fifth degree felony. King was indicted on the same charge, for throwing the corpse of an adult female victim down an embankment into a wooded area.

Herman L. Roach, 61, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of attempted complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of attempted complicity to trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Roach must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, and must obtain a GED. Roach was indicted on complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, complicity to trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for providing transportation for someone, knowing that person was transporting methamphetamine and Fentanyl for sale, possession of cocaine, baggies, pipes, bongs, digital scales and straw used for cocaine. Two charges were dismissed.

Mikaila Rae Johnston, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 4 days of jail credit granted, and must be accepted into and successfully complete treatment at another community based correctional facility (CBCF), must reside in a sober living facility after completion at the CBCF, and must obtain a GED, for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Johnston was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, one count of possession of drugs, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession a clear plastic baggie for methamphetamine, and possession of Alprazolam. Two charges were dismissed.

Jesse A. White, 35, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 24 months and 18 months in prison, concurrent, for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. White was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony and four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. Three counts were dismissed.

Elijah B. Douglas, 21, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions after violating them. Douglas was convicted on attempted making false alarms, a fifth degree felony.

Emily M. King, 27, of Pueblo, Colorado, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions, with the additional condition that she must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, after violation of her community control sanction. King was convicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine. Additionally, King was sentenced to five years community control for one count of attempted illegal conveyance of prohibited item onto grounds of detention facility, a fourth degree felony, for attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail. King was indicted on the same charge, plus aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony. Two counts were dismissed.

Tyler J. Reynolds, 22, of Toledo, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, for one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Reynolds must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, and must reside in a sober living facility after completion of CBCF. Reynolds was indicted on one count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for preparing for transport and/or distribution marijuana in an amount that equals or exceeds 200 grams but less than 1000 grams, and baggies. One count was dismissed.