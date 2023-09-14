Loading up canned food into cars behind Sidney Foodtown are, left to right, Kiwanis Club of Sidney members past president Lori Humphrey, board members Scott Smith, and Jake Romaker, and Sidney Foodtown Manager Becca Miller, all of Sidney. The food was gathered on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The food will be distributed to FISH, Agape, Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center. The Kiwanis Club raised $2,800 from fundraisers. The food distributed included mac and cheese, spaghetti, and peanut butter. Over 1,800 food items were distributed. The food distribution project was started in 2007.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News