BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved the hiring of personnel and accepted donations at the regular board meeting on Sept. 13.

The board took the following actions:

• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the 5-year review of general fund activity

• Approved a then and now purchase order

• Approved to hire the following personnel for the 2023-24 school year:

Cal Miller — After School Tutor/Saturday School Supervisor

Jennifer Holtzapple — Saturday School Supervisor

Ashley Zimpfer — Saturday School Supervisor

Michele Meyer — Saturday School Supervisor

Sybil Koenig — Saturday School Supervisor

Kristina Paul — Saturday School Supervisor

Becky Walters — Saturday School Supervisor

Paula Owen — Saturday School Supervisor

Emalie Carson — Junior High Girls Basketball Coach

Melissa Grunden — After School Tutor

Cindy Cox — Substitute Aide

Fred Schmerge — RESA Mentor

Julie Meyer — Facilities Manager

Jeremy Pleiman — Facilities Manager

Bryan Trego — Facilities Manager

Katie Braun — Cafeteria Worker

• Adopted appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024 and an amendment to the certificate of estimated resources for fund 599 (REAP)

• Approved Brenda Tennant and Judy Thaman as volunteers for the 2023-24 school year

• Approved to hire Kaitlin Trees as a substitute teacher for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $100 per day

• Approved to hire Kelli Market and Kaitlin Trees as cafeteria worker substitutes for the 2023-24 school year

• Approved to hire Cole Aufderhaar, Xavier Boerger, Sophia Braun, Collin Doseck, Tyler Egbert, Sarah Ivey, Rory Mack, Gavin Schmerge and Colton Pleiman as student athletic workers for the 2023-24 school year

• Adopted the changes to the board policy and administrative guidelines

• Accepted the following donations:

$211 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the Cole Field Athletic Fund

$16,140 from The Botkins Education Foundation to be used for counseling services