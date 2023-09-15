BOTKINS — The Botkins Board of Education approved the hiring of personnel and accepted donations at the regular board meeting on Sept. 13.
The board took the following actions:
• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the 5-year review of general fund activity
• Approved a then and now purchase order
• Approved to hire the following personnel for the 2023-24 school year:
Cal Miller — After School Tutor/Saturday School Supervisor
Jennifer Holtzapple — Saturday School Supervisor
Ashley Zimpfer — Saturday School Supervisor
Michele Meyer — Saturday School Supervisor
Sybil Koenig — Saturday School Supervisor
Kristina Paul — Saturday School Supervisor
Becky Walters — Saturday School Supervisor
Paula Owen — Saturday School Supervisor
Emalie Carson — Junior High Girls Basketball Coach
Melissa Grunden — After School Tutor
Cindy Cox — Substitute Aide
Fred Schmerge — RESA Mentor
Julie Meyer — Facilities Manager
Jeremy Pleiman — Facilities Manager
Bryan Trego — Facilities Manager
Katie Braun — Cafeteria Worker
• Adopted appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024 and an amendment to the certificate of estimated resources for fund 599 (REAP)
• Approved Brenda Tennant and Judy Thaman as volunteers for the 2023-24 school year
• Approved to hire Kaitlin Trees as a substitute teacher for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $100 per day
• Approved to hire Kelli Market and Kaitlin Trees as cafeteria worker substitutes for the 2023-24 school year
• Approved to hire Cole Aufderhaar, Xavier Boerger, Sophia Braun, Collin Doseck, Tyler Egbert, Sarah Ivey, Rory Mack, Gavin Schmerge and Colton Pleiman as student athletic workers for the 2023-24 school year
• Adopted the changes to the board policy and administrative guidelines
• Accepted the following donations:
$211 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the Cole Field Athletic Fund
$16,140 from The Botkins Education Foundation to be used for counseling services