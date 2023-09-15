PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night. The event will be held during the Wednesday, Oct. 4, home volleyball game versus rival University of Cincinnati–Clermont.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni & Friends Night will receive free admittance to the game, food and drinks, and Edison State merchandise. The event will start at 6 p.m. in the Charger Gymnasium Pavilion Suite Box. Attendees must be 21 or older.

As part of Edison State’s 50th anniversary celebration, the Athletics Department will recognize volleyball alumni athletes between the second and third sets of the game.

Visit www.edisonohio.edu/alumevents/ to register.