125 Years ago

September 15, 1898

All the improvements at Thedieck’s Department store will be completed about the first of next week. There is no doubt that it will have one of the finest cloaks, suits and millinery departments in this state. Mr. Thedieck expects to be ready for the formal opening soon and it will be the grandest occurrence of its kind that has ever taken place in Sidney.

——-

John T. Brown, who retires from the office of county commissioner next Monday, entertained the county officials and a few of his friends to a picnic yesterday afternoon. The party went down the canal to the Wise Lake and spent the afternoon fishing and having a good time.

——-

The Reed band gave a dance at the armory last evening. It was well attended by a large crowd, over 80 couples being present.

100 Years ago

September 15, 1923

Appointment of Harry Oldham as postmaster at Sidney was confirmed today by the Post Office Department in Washington. Recommendation of Oldham for the post was made by Congressman Cable about a week ago, following endorsement by the Republican County Central committee.

——-

In what may go down in history as one of the wildest of matches for the heavyweight boxing championship of the world, Jack Dempsey knocked out the “wild bull of the Pampas,” Luis Firpo, in the second round in New York City las night. Knocked down seven times in the first round, Dempsey came back to club Firpo out of the ring before the round was over and then finished him off in the second.

75 Years ago

September 15, 1948

A steady stream of autos entered the gates of the 88th Shelby County fair today as the annual exposition approached the peak attendance figures expected on Thursday. With all entries closed, fair official surveyed a record-breaking number of participants this year. Parking has also become a problem with officials finding it necessary to open the center of the race track for this purpose.

——-

“Accent on Youth” will be the theme of the City Federation of the Woman’s Clubs in outlining plans for major activities during the coming year. The program for the year was emphasized by Mrs. William Milligan, president, at a breakfast meeting held in Tawawa Civic Park, attended by presidents and representatives of the various groups in the city.

——-

Miss Virginia Moon ws elected new worthy advisor of the Sidney Assembly of the Order of Rainbow Girls, when members met last evening at the Masonic temple. Miss Mary Ann Billing was named assistant worthy advisor.

50 Years ago

September 15, 1973

Auglaize County is looking for a new Cooperative Extension 4-H agent as R. Dale Wilson has resigned. Wilson who has been in the Auglaize County office for six years is leaving the post to pursue dairy cattle raising in Huron County.

——-

Zach Crusey is unable to comprehend right now what people really think of him and what they are doing. Zack suffered a stroke July 25, after more than 25 years of sports-writing for The Sidney Daily News. He has received hundreds of get-well cards and letters from just about everywhere.

25 Years ago

September 15, 1998

McCARTYVILLE – With a large crane clearing away the last of the debris, 86-year-old Anne Clark of McCartyville looked on from her front porch Tuesday as the last of a building believed to be 100 years old faded into memory. The former site of “Bob and Anne’s” at the northeat corner of the intersection of State Routes 29 and 119 in McCartyville is no more.

——-

BOTKINS – The Botkins High School National Honor Society has named officers for the school year. Chosen as president was Ryan Loy with Ryan Schneider the vice president. Gary Russell is the secretary and Dan Monnin was picked as treasurer.

