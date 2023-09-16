Botkins — The Botkins Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery Saturday morning at the Circle K store in Botkins.

According to a press release from Botkins {olive Chief Mark Jordan, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at approximately 2:24 a.m. the Botkins Police Department along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to 500 E. State St. (Circle K) in Botkins Ohio, for a report of a robbery.

A white male believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a blue hoodie sweat shirt and jeans entered the Circle K store and produced a hatchet demanding that the clerk open the cash register. An unspecified amount was taken from the cash drawer and the suspect left the scene in a small older model silver vehicle with a black bumper. The suspect vehicle went east on East State Street toward Interstate 75.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone having any information regarding this incident should contact the Botkins Police Department at 937-693-4341.