Home Sports Video: Sidney at West Carrollton football highlights SportsTop Stories Video: Sidney at West Carrollton football highlights By Bryant Billing - September 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Highlights from Sidney’s 42-0 victory over West Carrollton in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Botkins Police investigate robbery Football roundup: Fort Loramie beats Meadowdale 42-6, Anna loses 35-18 to Minster Football: Sidney shuts out West Carrollton Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 61.6 ° F 63.3 ° 58 ° 68 % 0.7mph 100 % Sun 72 ° Mon 73 ° Tue 76 ° Wed 82 ° Thu 71 °