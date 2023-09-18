Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:37 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 4000 block of Knoop Johnston Road.

-1:57 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 11000 block of Ailes Road.

SATURDAY

-8:26 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 95 on Interstate 75.

-8:06 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies and Fort Loramie Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 705.

-4:36 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Dawson Road in Fort Loramie.

-2:28 a.m.: robbery. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a robbery in progress in the 500 block of East State Street in Botkins.

FRIDAY

-9:28 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney Fire and Anna EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 200 block of East Mason Road.

-8:43 p.m.: fight. Deputies, Jackson Center Police and Botkins Police responded to a fight in the area of Parkview Drive.

-7:32 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of Highland Drive in Russia.

-4:57 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 17000 block of Deweese Road.

-5:08 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

THURSDAY

-9:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lockington Dam Road.

-4:18 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of Miami Conservancy Road.

-3:28 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 100 block of East Court Street.

Village log

SATURDAY

-6:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious person in the 16000 block of County Road 25A.

-4:21 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police received a scam report in the 600 block of East Park Street.

FRIDAY

-7:19 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police and Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East State Street in Botkins.

-3:09 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Pike Street.

-2:02 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 100 block of South Linden Street.

-12:40 p.m.: theft. Anna Police responded to a theft in the 100 block of Brookside Drive.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:49 a.m. to 12:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-12:49 a.m. to 10:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-2:02 to 9:36 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

FRIDAY

-6:30 a.m. to 9:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell