125 Years ago

September 19, 1898

The county board of elections met this afternoon and elected J.C. Royon, president, and John Duncan, clerk.

——-

Governor Bushnell has appointed the commission to represent the state int eh Ohio State Centennial celebration to be held in Toledo. He has appointed William Binkley, of this city, the member of the commission from the district.

——-

Henry Klein, of New Lexington, who rented the vacant room in the Taylor building with the intention of opening a clothing store, will not open a store here. He has been in the business at New Lexington and since making arrangements here has made an assignment.

100 Years ago

September 19, 1923

Harry Oldham will enter the Sidney post office and begin his duties as postmaster in this city on Oct. 1. At that time Postmaster Lee, after eight years of service, will check out and return to private citizenship, Oldham taking up the reigns. Oldham’s bond has been approved and all arrangements made for the change.

——-

The Novelty Store, on the east side of the square, is being remodeled, making an entirely new entrance and display windows. A number of changes will also be made to the interior of the store. A.W. Spreen, the new owner, purchased the store two months ago from V. Scott.

75 Years ago

September 19, 1948

Two new members were named to the Shelby County Fair board during the annual election held on the closing day of the fair. Marvin Sollman, Dinsmore township, and Mark Goettemoeller, -McLean township, were the new members named.

——-

Four winners were announced yesterday in the chick project sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club with the Miami Chick hatchery. Winners were: Jerry Smith, Sidney, Wyandottes; Lisle E. Stewart, Jackson Center, White Rocks; Eugene Larger, Fort Loramie, Barred Rocks; Cyril Behr, Holy Angels, New Hampshire reds.

50 Years ago

September 19, 1973

Mrs. Norma R. Chaney, R.R. 2, Sidney, failed to register for this week’s lucky barrel at Dorsey’s Downtowne Store. The barrel will be at Flints during the coming week, and will again be $600.

——-

MINSTER – Mrs. Paul Perin was hostess for “Ladies Day” when play of the day was “Crier’s Contest” with 24 ladies participating at the Arrowhead Gold Course near here. Audrey Meyer finished first and Nancy Winch was second.

25 Years ago

September 19, 1998

The SDN InfoQuick telephone news servive will offer three minute audio excerpts from President Bill Clinton’s grand jury testimpny concerning Monica Lewinsky when this becomes available. As soon as the information can be received and placed on the phone system, it will be available by calling 498-4636 or 1-800-270-4950

——-

Lockington Village Council members will be looking for replacements for two village officials who announced resignations during the council meeting Monday night. According to Mayor Kathy Brock, council member Melissa Chester said she was stepping down from her post effective at the end of the meeting. Chester explained she has a new job and will not be able to devote the time to the village as in the past. Meanwhile, Clerk-Treasurer Polly Elliott said she was leaving that job as of Dec. 31.

——-

It might be easy to say that justice was served Friday night at Julia Lamb Stadium when Minster’s extra point kick attempt with 44 seconds left never got off the ground, preserving a 28-27 thriller for the Lehman Cavaliers. After all, the Cavs battled back from a 21-7 first quarter deficit to overtake the Wildcats. Seth Nickol rushed for 181 yards to lead the Cav to a 4-0 start.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.