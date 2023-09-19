By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Valley Church will be holding their first services in Sidney on Sept. 24 at the YMCA. This is the third campus for the Valley Church; their other campuses are located in Piqua and Troy.

The Valley Church has been preparing for their launch for the past 18 months. They established a core launch team, comprised of Shelby County residents, to help the church best fit in the community. Pastor Cindy Porter moved to Sidney a year ago in order to get to know the people she plans to minister to. Porter has previously been a pastor in Michigan, Ohio, and South Carolina. She is happy to return to her Ohio roots and settle in Sidney.

One of the core values of the church is being out in the community. Porter said, “We look at the community calendar and want to join in what the community is doing and be a part of it.” They have been involved in the Sidney Farmer’s Market all summer and have plans to be involved in more community events, such as the YMCA’s Trunk or Treat in October.

The Valley Church Sidney held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept.15 at noon. Their first services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. There will be children’s programs available at both services for ages birth through fifth grade. Following the services, there will be a celebration that includes food trucks.

Porter said, “We are family focused and we want to partner with our community by doing life.” She is excited to have an office at the YMCA so that she can be even more involved with the community.

The Valley Church Sidney is located at the YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St. For more information visit thevalley.church or follow them on Facebook and Instagram at The Valley Church Sidney. The Sidney calendar will be available on the website beginning Sept. 17.