SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

John E. Knasel, 84, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Louis Scott Bartlett, 50, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

David B. York, 27, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicholas Allen Cox, 25, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Steven J. Schweitzer, 68, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ricky H. Howell, 61, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Yaocong Huang, 27, of Russellville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patricia Elizabeth Wyenandt, 62, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Irene Huntzinger, 72, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lester F. Egbert, 69, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Michelle L. Arnold, 50, of St. Paul, Nebraska, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Tim Alan White, 79, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kiara S. Bundy, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Lee Fisher, 56, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tyjuan D. Hudson, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ashlynn Nicole Hymer, 19, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

James Jones, Jr., 66, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jace Jacob Minniear, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Lindsay Marie Bartos, 45, of Delaware, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Terri Lee Cooper, 69, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jeffrey I. Fugate, 52, of Spencerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan K. Garrett, 56, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Madison Romanowksi, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Alexander Christopher Schott, 24, of New Albany, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jane P. Starner, 55, of Hilliard, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brittany Lashone Turner, 26, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Keila Mari Rincon, 63, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Marshall Jone Chuen Wo, 20, of Providence, Rhode Island, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Carol Y. Dunkel, 88, of Russia, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Benjamin Michael Phelps, 38, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Lily Marie Schulze, 23, of St. Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kevin Adam Rice, 29, of New Knoxville, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Kyeltonn Meristil, 28, pf Springfield, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chad Edward Cremeens, 40, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dennis C. Stammen, 45, of Brookville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mason H. Snyder, 21, of Celina, was charged with obeying traffic control device, $130 fine.

Dylan Varvel, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Jayden M. Bixler, 18, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Cisneros Nieto Saul, 23, of Granger, Washington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colette L. Vestal, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Amy A. Zorn, 68, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Austin J. Onyema, 50, of Huntsville, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Larry W. Brown, 49, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katelynn Paulette Rockwood, 18, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone