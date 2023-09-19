Working to end human trafficking

Velma Smith, of Houston, stands on the corner of Poplar Street and Ohio Avenue to display her concerns about child trafficking during a child trafficking rally on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Sheriff Jim Frye explains that Ohio is the 6th worst state in the country for human trafficking. He makes the point that while Interstate 75 is great for the economy for all the communities that live in itճ path it is also a route for illegal activities such as trafficking. Frye spoke during a human trafficking rally that was held on the courtsquare on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Rep. Tim Barhorst, says that new laws are being introduced in Columbus to help combat the problem of human trafficking. Barhorst spoke at the Human Trafficking Rally held on the courtsquare on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Therese Borgerding, of Piqua, displays her message during a human trafficking rally at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Court Street on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
