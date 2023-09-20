Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-12:28 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 18000 block of Johnston Road.

-8:48 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 4000 block of Miller Road in Russia.

-8:09 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of South Main Avenue.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:53 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 300 block of North Main Street.

-7:04 p.m.: subject with gun. Anna Police responded to someone with a gun in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-6:27 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-5:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell