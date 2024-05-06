County record

Crashes

Keith G. Hoseclaw, 58, of Nancy, Kentucky, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on May 1 at 5:36 p.m.

Hoseclaw and Abdirahman S. Hirsi, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky, were driving semi-trucks traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane. Hirsi slowed due to a vehicle in front of him pulling into the crossover in the median and Hoseclaw rear-ended him. The semi Hoseclaw was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-1:37 a.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 10000 block of Fiebiger Drive.

-12:04 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

SATURDAY

-11:58 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-6:59 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Fort Loramie EMS and Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Cardo Road and Darke Shelby County Line Road.

-6:12 p.m.: crash. Deputies and Anna Police responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

-6:11 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-4:06 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 20 block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-2:39 to 5:02 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-6:53 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-1:59 to 11:22 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-10:38 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-8:14 to 10:48 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell