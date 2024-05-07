Out of the past

125 Years ago

May 7, 1899

At the meeting of the board of education last night, the electing of teachers for the next term was taken up and a number of persons were selected. The board decided not to have any special music teacher for the coming year.

——-

J.S. Loughlin has presented Neal Post, G.A.R., with a gavel made from a tree that stood on the Shiloh battlefield. The gavel is similar to the one he presented to Sidney I.O.O.F. lodge last week.

——-

The Underwood Whip Company plant has been recently improved by putting in some additional fire protection.

——-

The May number of “Cosmopolitan” magazine contains a contribution from the pen of Milton E. Ailes, formerly of Sidney and now of Washington, D.C. It is entitled “Arctic Perils,” a story of adventure and death in the far north.

100 Years ago

May 7, 1924

As a result of vaccinations, a number of members of the force at the Sidney post office are on the sick list. Today three city carriers and four rural route carriers were off duty. Mr. Carey, superintendent of mails, is making every effort to have all mail deliveries on proper schedule. All substitute carriers were called on duty this morning.

——-

While changing a meter at the home of Ben Werst on Clinton avenue this morning, S.R. Brewer, an employee of the Ohio Fuel and Supply Co., was burned in a gas explosion.

75 Years ago

May 7, 1949

Sidney received honorable mention in the 1948 Ohio traffic safety contest for having no traffic deaths during the past year.

——-

A 1 to 0 setback at the hands of Olive Branch yesterday afternoon at Springfield eliminated Russia’s Raiders from any further consideration in district baseball competition. Anna’s Rockets, however, moved into title competition when they outlasted North Lewisburg 3 to 2 in a 10 inning battle.

——-

The Sidney High school dairy judging team took top honors in District Three judging competition this week in Miami county. Members included Lloyd Baker, Gerald Elsner and Newell Howell. Baker placed second behind Wilbur Jess of Houston in individual competition

50 Years ago

May 7, 1974

The most salient issues of yesterday’s primary election in Shelby County, the Sidney City and Hardin-Houston School levies, were both defeated by slim margins. One Sidney High School teacher said schools are now faced with a “crisis” situation and noted a “black cloud” has been placed over the high school.

——-

A piece of Sidney will go to Hong Kong. The 40-page Goss newspaper press, on which The Sidney Daily News has been printed since 1956, has been sold to The China Daily News.

25 Years ago

May 7, 1999

Sidney High School officials have announced the Cassano’s Citizens of the Week. Outstanding Citizens are: *Logan Miller, senior and son of LeRoy and Karen Miller, is a member of the National Honor Society, chess team, academic competition team, track team, and mock trial team. *Donnie Parker, junior and son of Pamela and Lewis Peterson, is a member of the football and basketball teams, and the Family, Career, and Family, Community Leaders of America.*Bryan King, sophomore and son of Dave and Char King, is a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams. *Aaron Steinke, freshman and son of Pam and Greg Steinke, is a member of the band and choir.

——-

DEGRAFF – The Riverside Board of Education at a special meeting Thursday night hired John Scheu as superintendent of Riverside Local Schools. Scheu currently is principal of Emerson Elementary School in Sidney. Scheu will begin his new job Aug. 1 and will be paid $68,000 in the first year of a three-year contract. He replaces Philip Trout, who retired in December after a long career there

