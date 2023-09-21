Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Piqua 9-0

Staff Reports
-
0

Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark kicks toward the goal with pressure from Piqua’s Madeline Quillen during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Wertz Stadium. Vordemark scored three goals and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 9-0 win.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Girls soccer

Sidney 9, Piqua 0

Boys golf

Sidney 167, Fairlawn 175

Girls golf

Sidney 233, Piqua 234, Xenia 274

Girls tennis

Northwestern 5, Sidney 0

Lima Central Catholic 4, Lehman Catholic 1

No posts to display