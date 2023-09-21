Sports Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Piqua 9-0 Staff Reports - September 21, 2023 0 Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark kicks toward the goal with pressure from Piqua’s Madeline Quillen during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday at Wertz Stadium. Vordemark scored three goals and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 9-0 win. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Girls soccer Sidney 9, Piqua 0 Boys golf Sidney 167, Fairlawn 175 Girls golf Sidney 233, Piqua 234, Xenia 274 Girls tennis Northwestern 5, Sidney 0 Lima Central Catholic 4, Lehman Catholic 1