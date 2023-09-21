125 Years ago

September 21, 1898

W.H.C. Goode, who has been spending several weeks at his farm at Wheatland, N.D., returned home last evening.

——-

Forty-five of the men members of the Presbyterian church responded to the invitation of the pastor and met last evening in the lecture room of the church. The organization of a Men’s League was completed with the election of the following officers: Hugh T. Mathers, president; T.D. Marshall, first vice president; J.E. Russell, secretary, and Emory C. Mumford, treasurer.

100 Years ago

September 21, 1923

Construction work is progressing on the concrete arches that will carry the tracks of the Big Four railroad across the south edge of Sidney. It is estimated that two years will be required to finish the improvement started early last October. The entire improvement covers 13½ miles, from Mix tower near Pasco to Lamb tower. Gross cost of the project will aggregate in the neighborhood of $6 million.

——-

The opening football game of the season will be played at Roosevelt park, Piqua, next Saturday afternoon, when the Piqua High school and Sidney High school team square off. The Sidney team, which is captained by Marion Cowan is composed of largely inexperienced players.

75 Years ago

September 21,1948

Sidney’s hopes for a new and completely modern city water softening system were realized today when the plant was put into full operation, city officials announced. Installation of equipment was completed during the summer months, but the city utility board deemed it advisable to delay starting the plant until other projects could be completed to permit it operation a full capacity.

——-

Virgil Riggs was named president of the Versailles Chamber of Commerce at the annual election meeting held last evening. F.V. Monnier was elected vice president and Marcel Ecabert, secretary. As guest speaker, Congressman William McCulloch presented a report on the program facing the 80th Congress.

50 Years ago

September 21, 1973

Wells Office Supply and Equipment firm plans to move from its present location at 132 S. Main Ave. to 115 Ohio Ave., according to owner Fred Wells. The new site is the former location of the Little Gift shop. It has been located at its S. Main Avenue site since 1957.

——-

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Borchers were guests of the Barney Rapp Red Rooters Club las weekend at the Sheraton-Gibson Hotel, Cincinnati. Mrs. Borchers won tickets for two on the Bob Braun show. The weekend complimentary tickers included three ball games between the Reds and the Atlanta Braves, two parties at the hotel, all meals and the hotel room.

25 Years ago

September 21, 1998

Holy Angels School students gathered this morning for Mass inside of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. The parish is observing its 150th anniversary this year with a series of events. The observance will culminate Oct. 4 with a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk.

——-

Big plans are in the works for retail development at the Fair Road/Interstate 75 intersection. Developers are looking to build a 68-room Hampton Inn at the northeast corner of Fair and Vandemark Roads. They also are negotiating to bring a top restaurant and service station to that corner. And that’s only the beginning. The franchise to build the Hampton Inn has been awarded to Sidney Host LLC.

——-

Dr. Frederick R. Simpson has joined Wilson Care Inc. as a family medicine practitioner. His office is located at 1445 N. Main Ave., the former site for Dr. Joseph Steurnagel. Simpson has a degree in zoology from Miami University in Oxford and completed medical school at the University of Cincinnati. His internship and residency at the university’s hospital was in family medicine from July of 1995 through June of 1998.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.