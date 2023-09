SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, to host a fall Wild West Dance on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance beginning at 7 p.m.

This is free and open to anyone age 50 or better. Light refreshments will be provided and if someone dresses in their best Wild West outfit they will be entered into a special drawing.

INREALITY Digital DJ will be providing the entertainment.