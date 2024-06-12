ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

• Grand Lake OB/GYN Presents: Women’s Health Series, in the Medical Office Building conference room, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, from 6-7 p.m. on July 11, Oct. 10. “Girl Talk” will focus on the change in the preteen/teen body during puberty on July 11. Mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend together. “Preparing for pregnancy and a healthy baby” is the topic for Oct. 10. Class size is limited. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call 419-394-7314 for more information or to register for a class.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12-FRIDAY, JUNE 14

• Grand Health Challenge, mandatory at home or in person weigh-in. Call or text 419-790-3045 or email, [email protected]. In person weigh-ins at Community Outreach, 1027 E. Spring St., St. Marys, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.; Grand Lake Wellness Center, 1065 Hager st., St. Marys, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; YMCA-South, 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; YMCA-North, 7590 State Route 703, Celina, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Celina Health department, 220 W. Livingston St., Celina, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org,

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

• Blood pressure screening by Auglaize County Council on Aging at Wapakoneta Eagles basement, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

• Blood pressure screening at St. Marys Public Library, 10 a.m.-noon.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Childbirth Education (Lamaze) at Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Call the Birthing Center to sign up, 419-394-3335, ext. 2419.

MONDAY, JUNE 17

• Blood pressure screening, at Grand Lake/Premier Health family YMCA-North, Celina, 9-11 a.m.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Grief Support Group meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Just inside of door No. 4 (Main Entrance) of the Professional Building of the Wilson Health Campus. This group is an opportunity to learn from others how grief has been encountered and overcome.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

• Blood pressure screening, at Auglaize County Council on Aging, St. Marys, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

• Parkinson’s Exercise Group Class at Grand Lake/Premier Health Family YMCA-South, Minster, 12:30-2 p.m.

