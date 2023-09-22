125 Years ago

September 22, 1898

The Sidney Athletic Association was organized at a meeting held in the assembly room last evening. Frank Conklin was elected president; Arthur Knauer, secretary and manager; Frank Hussey, treasurer. Arrangements are being made for a number of football games this season.

——-

John G. Wooley, of Chicago, gave a very instructive lecture at the M.E. Church last evening on the subject of “Temperance.” The church was crowed to its utmost capacity, many not being able to obtain seats.

100 Years ago

September 22, 1923

The real estate and factory building of the Sidney Knitting Mill – the three-story brick building on West Poplar street – were sold at public auction by the trustee in bankruptcy, E.E. Kah, this afternoon to Frank P. Thedieck at his bid of $20,000. The property was appraised at $30,000.

——-

The 1923 golf championship at the Sidney country club will start a week from tomorrow. Qualifying rounds should be played this Sunday and the week following. The 16 lowest scores for 18 holes are eligible for entrance in Class A, and the 16 next lowest scores for Class B.

75 Years ago

September 22, 1948

A machine so well organized it will provide for baby sitters on election day was set in motion last night, when key personnel of a Citizens’ committee met at the Fourth ward school to plot successful passage of a $1,487,000 school bod issue at the Nov. 2 election. The concerted campaign will officially get underway next Monday. Harry Binkley is chairman, with Mrs. Harry K. Hess serving as co-chairman.

——-

Enthusiastic endorsements from the Shelby County Medical Association, board of health and Wilson Memorial hospital trustees for the national Red Cross blood program were announced this week during the monthly meeting of the Shelby County Red Cross board of directors. Under the national program, Shelby countians will be eligible to receive blood without change from the center at Columbus.

50 Years ago

September 22, 1973

The Rev. and Mrs. Lewis Frees were honored guests Wednesday evening when the United Presbyterian Church, DeGraff, held a retirement party honoring Mr. Frees, pastor of the church for 11 years.

——-

The 1973 Shelby County United Fund Campaign will be held Oct. 1-16, according to James Lonsway, 1973 campaign chairman, and Jack Hewitt, United Fund president. The 1973 goal is $149,717.

25 Years ago

September 22, 1998

BOTKINS – A Cincinnati are man has been hired as the new village administrator for Botkins. He will begin work Oct. 12. Michael VanBrocklin, 39, of Milford, was hired during Tuesday night’s special meeting of Village Council. For the past three years he has been assistant to the city manager in Milford. VanBrocklin fills the position vacated by Ronald Klima.

——-

Three members of Sidney American Legion Post 217 attended the National American Legion convention Sept. 7-10 in New Orleans. Herb Hoying was elected as a Shelby County Legion delegate; Chuck Craynon was elected by the Second District as a delegate, and Carl Zimmerman was appointed as an at-large delegate from Ohio.

——-

ANNA – Eighth-grade students at Anna participated in a Middle School retreat on Sept. 3 at the Sidney Holiday Inn. This is the seventh year that Anna has held this activity. Sessions were led by Superintendent Dr. John Granger; Mike Bennett, high school principal; Steve Fark, junior high principal; Ron Nufrio, guidance counselor, and teachers John Bruce, Dona Furrow and Terry Hawk. The program coordinators are Nufrio and Helen Ward.

