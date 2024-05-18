Out of the past: May 18

125 Years ago

May 18, 1899

The nomination of W.T. Amos, of this city, for senator by delegates from Darke, Miami and Shelby counties, and the nomination of George Long, of Troy, by delegations from Miami and Darke counties last week, places the Senatorial matter in this district in a peculiar situation. If no agreement can be reached by the district boards of election, the matter will be referred to the secretary of state.

——-

The executive committee of the Shelby County Sunday School Association met at the home of Mrs. A.W. Reddish last evening and elected delegates to the state convention in Marion. Selected were: Rev. R. McCaslin, Mrs. A.G. Kennedy, Mrs. Lottie Throp, W.R. McKnight and Miss Mary McKercher, of Sidney; Stella Stiles, of Pemberton, and Rev. D.B. Rhinequart, of Anna.

100 Years ago

May 18, 1924

Joseph B. Gigandet will give the address at the Memorial Day observance at Fort Loramie the morning of May 30. Also appearing on the program to be sponsored by the American Legion Post are: Elizabeth and Margaret Benanzer, Agnes Metz, Jennie Eilerman, Victoria Borchers, Bertha Sherman, Agnes Ernst and Frances Eilerman.

——-

Harold Gibbs, an employee of the Buckeye Churn Co. had his hand and arm badly lacerated in an accident at the plant this morning. His arm was caught in a milling machine.

75 Years ago

May 18, 1949

The dollar-a-year post of Sidney public safety and service director has been filled with the appointment of Robert Wilt, Wilkinson avenue, Mayor Waldo A. Patton announced today.

——-

“Sidney’s roadside park is the only decent place to stop between Indian Lake and Dayton, but the river bank could be cleaned up. “This was the pronouncement by f two staff writers of the Dayton Journal-Herald following a canoe trip down the river from the lake to near Middletown.

50 Years ago

May 18, 1974

The county is currently involved in a debate with the Economy Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., Lebanon, over the worth of the former Lock Two Road bridge. The bridge collapsed last fall when struck by an auto driven by a man insured by the company. County officials think the insurance company ought to pay at least part of the cost for replacing the bridge which will be about $50,000. The insurance company says that since the old bridge was already 75 years old and could have lasted no more than five more years, it will pay only one-sixteenth of the cost-about $3,000.

——-

In preparation of Memorial Day observances, members of the Gold Star Mothers, including Ladonna Fair, president, and Alice Apple, secretary, planted red geraniums around the war memorial on the southeast corner of the courthouse square Monday. The group has planted flowers there since 1950. Gold Star Mothers are mothers who lost sons in World War II.

25 Years ago

May 18, 1999

FORT LORAMIE – Members of the Fort Loramie Junior High School Science Olympiad team came home with medals in five events at the recent State Science Olympiad competition in Columbus.Earning a silver medal in the Write It/Do It event were Lauren Ernst and Jill Timmerman. A bronze medal was awarded to Dylan Borchers, Natalie Hoying, Toby Jacobs and Jessica Walpole for Science Pentathlon. A fourth-place award went to Greg Overman and Barb Rosengarten for the Naked Egg Drop.

——-

Sidney High School’s softball banquet was held at the high school Tuesday, and Jennifer Taylor was named the Most Valuable Player. Coach Carrie Weaver presented several other special awards. The Offensive Award went to Andrea Brizzi and Katy Witt, the Defensive Award to Rachel Thompson, the Improved Award to Nikki Shepherd, the Sportsmanship Award to Nicole Reinbolt, and the Coaches Award to JoLene Holthaus.

Thompson also won the Academic Award and Witt was named Softball Scholar Athlete.

