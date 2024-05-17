Donations are being sought to help pay for funeral expenses for the family of the man who died after being stabbed early Thursday in Sidney.

Numerous tributes have flowed on social media for Christian Vaughn, the 23-year-old victim of a double stabbing at Brown Park. (A second victim, a 16-year-old male, is in critical condition.)

A GoFundMe has been organized by Ranaya Conrod to help Vaughn’s family.

“Wanting to give Christian the funeral and memorial he deserves, to honor his life and say our last goodbyes,” the description says. “We are asking for donations to help his family with costs. Please donate whatever you can and help us celebrate a life that has touched so many people and was taken way too soon.”

The direct link to the GoFundMe is here: https://gofund.me/566e5178