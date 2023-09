Jonah Claypool, 3, of Sidney, pumps water into a bucket at Count Your Blessings Farm. The farm was open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 23 during National Alpaca Farm Days. The farm is owned by Rick and Annette Paulus who have held the event for 15 years. Visitors could take a hay ride, play games and eat free food during the event. Jonah is the son of Michael and Erica Claypool.

