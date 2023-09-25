125 Years ago

September 25, 1898

Pawnee Bill’s historic wild west combination, which gives an exhibition in the Burkhart lot on East Court street this afternoon and this evening, arrived early this morning. A grand street parade was given at 10 o’clock, followed by a free exhibition at the grounds. The exhibition consisted of interesting an wonderful reproductions of western scenes.

——-

Last night’s concert by the Klute band concluded the series of the season, being four more concerts than have ever been given in any previous season. The concerts have been better attended and the order and attention paid has excelled all previous series.

100 Years ago

September 25, 1923

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Anderson Body Company, at Sidney, with a capitalization of $150,000. The incorporators are: William P. Anderson, L.M. Studevant, F.P. Thedieck, I.H. Thedieck, and Andrew J. Hess. The company will take over the plant of the Sidney Manufacturing Co. on Short Clinton avenue, and engage in the manufacture of hearse bodies and other auto accessories.

——-

At a meeting of the village council at Versailles Friday evening an ordinance was passed, granting a franchises to Leo Watson to lay pipelines and sell natural gas to the citizens of that place for five years. Watson has two gas wells northeast of Versailles that are presently producing a half-million feet per day. He plans to drill other wells in the vicinity.

——-

The football game Saturday between Piqua and Sidney High schools resulted in a one-sided contest with Piqua on the long end of a 29-0 score. Next Saturday, Sidney will be visited by Kenton High school.

75 Years ago

September 25, 1948

After making the rounds of all clubs in the Kiwanis Second division, the traveling gavel was returned to the Sidney club last night, when members of the Ada club visited en masse. Early in the year, the Sidney club started the gavel on its rounds with a bus trek to Belle Center. Twenty-eight members of the Ada club were present for the joint get-together at the Hotel Wagner last evening.

——-

Mrs. C. Huffman Dearth was elected president of the Sidney Charity League when members met last evening in the home of Mrs. L.R. Oiler. Mrs. Wilber Langhorst was named first vice president; Mrs. Harold Fouss, second vice president; Mrs. Robert Allinger, secretary and Mrs. Thomas STudevant, treasurer.

50 Years ago

September 25, 1973

BOTKINS – Seventeen inches is a lot of catfish and won Mark Lenhard, 11, the grand prize Sunday, at the annual Botkins Fishing Derby. The youngster won a rod and reel for his efforts. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lenhart.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – More than 500 guests were present at St. Michael Hall Sunday afternoon in honor of the 100th birthday of Frank C. Willman. Village organizations sponsored the event. During the afternoon State Rep. Dale Locker presented Willman with the Governor’s Award for Community Action, noting this is the first such award to be given in this district.

25 Years ago

September 25, 1998

Lt. Mike Lundy of the Sidney Police Department has been promoted to the rank of captain, filling the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Mike Martz. Lundy, a Sidney native and 26-year veteran of the Police Department, was recently certified by the Civil Service Commission of Sidney as the top scorer among those taking the test for captain.

——-

HARDIN – For those with loved ones buried in the historic Carey Cemetery on Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, you may have noticed it is being cleaned and restored. The best part of the project is that it is being done for free, thanks to Boy Scout Brandon Hubley, 15, son of Peter and Donna Hubley. He is earning his Eagle Scout rank and conducted three work sessions in August to clean the cemetery of fallen trees, remove brush and control overgrown weeds.

——-

Through an anonymous donation of $100,000, Northwood School is participating in a pilot program with the goal of introducing technology to the learning process at the upper elementary grade. The purpose is to ascertain how a technology-enriched learning environment can improve educational results. Two teachers at Northwood, Vickie Peltier and Keith Helmlinger were selected to participate in the pilot based on their proposals for classroom implementation.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.