Home Features Community Walking to end Alzheimer’s FeaturesCommunity Walking to end Alzheimer’s By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp People take part in the 2023 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 24. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News People take part in the 2023 Shelby County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 24. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pickleball tournament A day at the spa Young Eagles Rally Weather Sidney broken clouds enter location 64.3 ° F 65.3 ° 62.3 ° 77 % 0.8mph 72 % Mon 70 ° Tue 79 ° Wed 66 ° Thu 76 ° Fri 65 °