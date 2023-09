The staff of Farmers & Merchants State Bank in Anna celebrated the 25th anniversary of their building on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The building was dedicated on Sept. 27 1998. The bank was a Peoples Federal up until Oct. 1, of 2022 when the bank location was taken over by Farmers & Merchants State Bank. There was only an empty field at the location before the bank was built.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News