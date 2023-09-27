SIDNEY — The 2023 Shelby County United Way campaign is underway with the theme, “Because of You.” Your contribution can make a true impact to those in need in our community.

“The past two years we all have seen and have been impacted by inflation and higher costs. While trying to serve their clients, our partner agencies have not been immune to these same challenges. The Shelby County United Way received a quarter of a million dollars in increased funding requests this spring. Through our allocation process we have heard very clearly from our partner agencies that they need additional revenue,” said President and CEO Scott Barr.

In 2022 over 14,000 people were served when the community “United for Impact” and the United Way was able to increase partner funding by $80,000. The community contributions to the United Way impacted and changed lives for the 27 non-profit partner agencies. The continued support made an impact on many individuals community wide through the 12 United Way special project grants. The contributions made possible several programs and projects for schools and other area non-profits who serve children and families through the eight Student United Way grants and 24 POWER grants that were allocated back into the community.

The Shelby County United Way continually identifies, evaluates, and makes possible the human services needed in our community. In 2022 the United Way partnered with the City of Sidney Housing Revitalization program and was able to allocate 11.7K through a special project grant. The United Way also partnered with the Y child development center and the county commissioners to quickly open a new satellite location on the campus of Fair Haven, responding to a critical need in our community for child care.

Inflation and the market have impacted everyone, including Shelby County United Way partner agencies where they have seen an increase in clients being served. In order to continue the level of needed services in the community, SCUW is challenged to raise even more in the 2023 “Because of You” campaign. Donors can make payroll contributions with participating employers, or to make a one time or reoccurring donation go to www.shelbycountyunitedway.org and click on DONATE. You can also text SHELBY to 40403. Checks can be made payable to Shelby County United Way and mailed to P.O. Box 751, Sidney, OH 45365.

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past 10 years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of a local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers. Through the third week of the campaign, the campaign total is $338,738.