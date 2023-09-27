Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer ties with Vandalia-Butler

Sidney senior midfielder Kyleigh Spade chases for the ball with Vandalia-Butler’s Norah Neeley during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney sophomore forward Kenzie Koester chases after the ball with Vandalia-Butler’s Ayla Washburn during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney sophomore forward Katie McKinney fights with Vandalia-Butler’s Norah Neely for the ball during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark, right, fights Vandalia-Butler’s Gianna Kincaid for the ball during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. Vordemark scored both of Sidney’s goals.

Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Girls soccer

Sidney 2, Vandalia-Butler 2

Girls golf

Division II sectional at Stillwater Valley (Riverside 2nd, Versailles 3rd, Russia 4th)

 

