Sports Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer ties with Vandalia-Butler Staff Reports - September 27, 2023 0 Sidney senior midfielder Kyleigh Spade chases for the ball with Vandalia-Butler’s Norah Neeley during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore forward Kenzie Koester chases after the ball with Vandalia-Butler’s Ayla Washburn during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney sophomore forward Katie McKinney fights with Vandalia-Butler’s Norah Neely for the ball during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Larkyn Vordemark, right, fights Vandalia-Butler’s Gianna Kincaid for the ball during a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Sidney. Vordemark scored both of Sidney’s goals. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Girls soccer Sidney 2, Vandalia-Butler 2 Girls golf Division II sectional at Stillwater Valley (Riverside 2nd, Versailles 3rd, Russia 4th)