Sidney’s Carter Wooddell chips during the MVL tournament on Thursday at Locust Hills Golf Club in Springfield. Wooddell and Jake Scully each shot an 83. Myles Steenrod shot 86 and Andrew Thorne shot 89. Sidney’s boys squad finished sixth out of 10 teams in overall standings and first out of the five Valley Division teams; the Yellow Jackets’ boys earned the Valley Division title for regular-season and tournament play.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News