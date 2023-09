Russia Local School student Allie Meyer, 14, attempts to unwrap a piece of candy while Ella Meyer, 16, both of Russia, watches. The exercise was part of a Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities stand at the 2023 Career Exploration Academy event on Thursday, Sept. 28. The oven mitts were a way of simulating how difficult a simple task can be with a disability. Allie is the daughter of Liz and Dave Meyer. Ella is the daughter of Bethany and Justin Meyer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News