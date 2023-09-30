ANNA — In May 2023, the Anna Engine Plant (AEP) celebrated the production of its 30 millionth engine, a remarkable achievement in its history. This impressive milestone is a testament to the plant’s relentless commitment to excellence that began with its inception in 1985.

Originally established as a modest 200,000 square-foot facility with just 94 associates, AEP has evolved into Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, sprawling over 2.9 million square feet, boasting more than 60 production lines covering a wide range of operations, from casting and machining to heat treating and assembly, solidifying its reputation as one of the industry’s most comprehensive and interconnected manufacturing process engine plants.

Over the past 38 years, AEP has played a pivotal role in powering Honda and Acura vehicles around the globe, ranging from compact cars to SUVs and hybrid models. It is a symbol of Honda’s unwavering commitment to engineering innovation and quality craftsmanship.

In 2022, Honda’s Anna Engine Plant released a new 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine with additional direct multistage injection for cleaner combustion. It was designed for Honda’s latest hybrid powertrain and made its debut in the 2023 CR-V Hybrid, produced in Canada, Indiana, and Ohio. This engine is part of the process that will allow Honda to reach its goal of 100% electrified sales by 2040.

As Honda continues its journey into the future, AEP has begun manufacturing electrified products to align with Honda’s plan for an expanded hybrid and electric vehicle lineup. While change is inevitable, AEP’s internal combustion engines remain essential to Honda’s current offerings, demonstrating the plant’s adaptability and flexibility.

Honda Manufacturing in Ohio

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

Honda established U.S. manufacturing operations in Marysville in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production. Today, nearly 13,000 associates support Honda manufacturing in Ohio, with five plants that represent a total capital investment of $13 billion and the capacity to produce 680,000 Honda and Acura automobiles, 1.18 million automobile engines, and over 1 million automobile transmissions and two-motor hybrid systems, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda’s five Ohio manufacturing facilities include three auto plants, the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Performance Manufacturing Center, as well as the Anna Engine Plant and transmission plant in Russells Point. The company has invested nearly $1.5 billion in these facilities over the past six years, continually modernizing equipment and adopting new technologies to advance quality and efficiency for Honda and Acura customers here and around the world. In 2022, Honda announced plans to establish a new EV Hub for the start of EV production in the U.S. including a commitment to invest $700 million to re-tool several existing auto and powertrain plants in Ohio for production of electric vehicles, as well as $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution to establish a joint venture battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.

Snapshot

Company: Honda of America

Established: 1985

Employment: 2,900 associates

Production capacity: 1.18 million engines a year

Models and components in production: 4-cylinder Engines, V-6 Engines, 4-Cyl. and V-6 Turbo Engines and CVT Pulleys

Investment: $2.9 billion

Plant size in square footage: 2.9 million