BOTKINS — Incorporated in 2011, Buckeye Electrical Products Inc. began its journey in a repurposed barn at the founder’s residence. Two years later, in 2013, Buckeye became the first business to build in the Botkins Industrial Park by constructing a 6,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Fast forward 10 years to today, and the facility has grown by a factor of seven. After four additions beyond original construction, the facility now boasts 42,000 square feet.

Buckeye Electrical Products is a family-owned business that specializes in manufacturing custom electrical assemblies for various applications and customers. The business was built around their reputation of quick turnarounds, exceptional service and quality, as well as providing unparalleled value. Their commitment to agility, efficiency, and precision has fueled their ability to expand their capabilities without compromising the customer experience.

They offer a variety of custom assemblies including wire harnesses, battery cables, coils and inductors, power supplies, and much more. Their products can be found across the country in an array of industries, such as commercial, medical, recreational, and defense.

In addition, Buckeye Electrical offers several value-added services, such as design support, 3D printing, lasering, kitting, custom packaging, contracted electrical engineering, and more.

Snapshot

Name of company: Buckeye Electrical Products

Address: 100 Commerce Drive, Botkins, OH 45306

Phone: 937-693-7519

Website: www.buckeyeelectrical.com

Email: [email protected]

Employees: 80

Date Founded: 2011