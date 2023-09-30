SIDNEY — Since 1920, companies throughout Ohio and Indiana have trusted Ferguson Construction Company for general contracting, commercial, and industrial construction services. It all began when Murray Ferguson was only 19 years old. He returned to Sidney, Ohio, after serving his country in World War I and joined his father in the construction business. Shortly after, when his father fell ill, Murray took over the young company. With only 10 employees, he not only built buildings, but the foundation of a company whose reputation would soon exemplify exceptional quality, integrity and an unparalleled commitment to improving the communities in which it serves.

Over 100 years later, Ferguson now has regional offices in Dayton, Columbus and Indianapolis. With more than 210 craftspeople in the field, and an administrative support team of over 75, Ferguson employs professionals in variety of fields; from site engineers, administrators, project managers, and architects, to concrete, steel, masonry, and carpentry experts.

Today, the corporate office is located on Canal Street, just a few feet from where it all began in 1920. The current building is a landmark that represents Ferguson Construction’s continual dedication to the Shelby County community. A symbolic limestone sculpture, called the Mobius Band, stands in front of the building. The form, that has no beginning and no end, is both intellectually stimulating and visually perplexing. In 1991, it was dedicated to the vitality of Ferguson Construction and its mission to create an environment conducive to continuous satisfaction and improvement for clients, team members, subcontractors and suppliers.

The Ferguson team takes great pride in helping and serving the neighborhoods in which they live and work. This involvement includes a multitude of local, community efforts including the American Cancer Society, Down Syndrome Society and the United Way. Additionally, we partner with Upper Valley Career Center and other career pathway programs to help foster an early appreciation of the positive financial and physiological impact skilled trades can have on young lives.

The principles Murray Ferguson built this construction company on still stand today. Ferguson Construction supports local families throughout Shelby County, and our other regions, with consistent and meaningful work with opportunities for growth. From day one, every brick laid, hammer swung, and foundation poured has been for our clients and our communities. As they look to the future, the faces and processes may change, but values on which Ferguson Construction was built will continue Shelby County for generations to come.

Snapshot

Name of company: Ferguson Construction Company

Address: 400 Canal St., Sidney, OH 45365

Phone: 937-498-2381

Website: ferguson-construction.com

Employees: 290

Date Founded: 1920

Top officers: Mick Given, CEO, Doug Fortkamp, President, and Jason Stiver Vice-President

Ownership: Ferguson Construction