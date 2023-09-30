125 Years ago

September 30, 1898

At the election of the officers of the Ohio State Bankers Association meeting at Akron yesterday, W.A. Graham, of this city, was elected president of the association. Mr. Graham has been in the banking noisiness in Sidney for more than 20 years and for several years has been a prominent member of the State Bankers’ Association.

——-

A detail of 10 members of Company L will leave tomorrow morning for Columbus to relieve the present Company L guard at the camp there. The entire membership of the company will leave on or about Oct. 15 for Columbus and will probably be mustered out about Oct. 26.

100 Years ago

September 30 1923

At the meeting of city council last night, a resolution was passed to submit to the voters at the next regular election a proposal to issue bonds in the sum of $15,350 for the purpose of paying the city’s portion for paving certain streets. Streets specified in the resolution are Foraker, Spruce, Fair, Oak, Clay, and Crescent Drive. Also to be submitted is a $6,000 bond issue for widening and paving the North street canal bridge.

——-

I.H. Thedieck is today observing his 48th anniversary in the retail business in Sidney. A number of citizens, recollecting the cramped quarters in which he began business in 1875 are contrasting this humble beginning with the spacious building of today with its 45,000 square feet of floor space.

75 Years ago

September 30, 1948

An unqualified endorsement of the $1,478,000 Sidney school district bond issue by the Sidney Civic Association was announced today by Jerome Wagner, president of the board of directors. The action was taken at the regular monthly meeting of the board last evening to fill the vacancy on the board in the Industrial Division caused by the recent death of W.H.C. Goode.

——-

Announcement was made today of the opening of a new men’s clothing store at 134 West Poplar Street, with the formal opening set for this weekend. Manager of the store, which will go by the name of Stewarts, will be Jerry Kahn. It will be located in the room formerly occupied by Neat Cleaners.

50 Years ago

September 30, 1973

RUSSIA – A new Kiwanis Club in Russia was officially organized Thursday at a meeting held at Russia High School. About 25 local business and professional people were in attendance. Richard Condon was named first president of the club.

——-

The gas and oil rights to 74 Shelby County farms totaling 11,724 acres have been leased by the Industrial Natural Gas Corp., Columbus. The company is paying one dollar per acre per year, for 10 years and the owners are entitled to one-eighth of the marketed gas or oil found on the property.

25 Years ago

September 30, 1998

Two Sidney High School graduates have been named AP Scholars by the College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level advanced placement examinations. Nathaniel Cook and Cheryl Heintz earned an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. Heintz, a freshman at The Ohio State University, graduated with a 4.222 grade point average, and Cook, a freshman at Dennison University, graduated with a 4.185.

——-

ANNA – In what may be a Shelby County first, two coaches at Anna High School will truly make basketball season a family affair. Phil and Robin Hurley, possibly the first husband-wife varsity basketball coaching tandem in Shelby County history, will walk the sidelines this year for the Anna girls squad.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.