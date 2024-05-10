Chase that ended in crash at Papa John’s seriously injured 1

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — A high-speed chase ended on the evening of Saturday, May 4, with a crash in the Papa John’s parking lot on Wapakoneta Avenue.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. According to a crash report from Sidney police, Wayland A. Block, 49, of Troy, was driving a blue sedan registered to Mark E. Rinderle, of Sidney, traveling northbound on Main Avenue at approximately 80 mph when he lost control and ran off the roadway, striking a dumpster in the Papa John’s parking lot.

The dumpster struck a parked vehicle. Block then struck a metal pole, spun around and struck two other parked vehicles. The parked vehicles were owned by Blaine M. McClain, of Covington; Michael J. Elizondo, of Sidney; and Willow C. Young, of Lima.

Block was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle at around midnight that day where Heather Tamplin said her deceased father Rinderle’s vehicle was stolen and involved in a crash in Sidney.

She said Block, her adopted sister’s boyfriend, was driving the vehicle. Athea Brown, the adopted sister, said she had permission from Rinderle to use the vehicle before he died and she allowed Block to drive the vehicle that night. Rinderle’s estate is currently in probate court.