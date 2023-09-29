Sidney Recreation Board

SIDNEY — The October Recreation Board meeting will be held on Monday, Oct. 2, at 4:15 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a workshop meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Anna Planning Commission

ANNA — The Anna Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Cynthian Township trustee

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Monday, Oct. 2, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.