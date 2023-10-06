Four bands to perform at BMI Nov. 5

Fozzy Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — Fozzy with Seventh Day Slumber, Magdalene Rose, and Nocturnal Affair will perform at the BMI Event Center on Nov. 5.

After touring the world and building a loyal fanbase for the better part of 20 years, Fozzy is the epitome of what a killer rock’n’roll band should be: catchy, groovy, hooky, sweaty and most importantly, a great time!

With five consecutive top 20 singles, Fozzy is steadily becoming one of the most successful bands on Modern Rock Radio, with their breakthrough massive smash song “Judas” achieving gold record status of 500,000 units sold in February of 2022.

Rich Ward is one of the most versatile, talented riff machines and songwriters in rock’n’roll today. Chris Jericho’s skills as a frontman are second to none, and his vocal style and range are both powerful and instantly recognizable. The spirited drumming of Grant Brooks compliments the blazing solos of Billy Grey and the rock star energy of bassist PJ Farley. These are five seasoned pros, whose electricity and charisma light up every stage they play on and every crowd they perform for. As a result, it’s no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into one of the hottest rock acts in the world today.

The band inched up the ladder after releasing four progressively popular studio albums in the 2000s. However, it was 2012’s Sin And Bones, which featured the hit single “Sandpaper” (over 4.5 million views on YouTube) that found the band reaching a level of legitimacy that drew a mass audience to drink in their trademark heavy melodic groove. The album eventually reached number 143 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, but it was their next album, “Do You Wanna Start A War” (produced by Ward), released in the summer of 2014, that really blew the door open, debuting at number 54 on Billboard and giving the band their first top 30 single in “Lights Go Out” which was blared in sports arenas nationwide.

But as much success as the band had enjoyed, nothing compared to the juggernaut of 2017’s “Judas” album. Released in May 2017, the aforementioned title track spent five weeks at number one on the highly influential “Big Uns Countdown” on Sirius/XM’s Octane channel, amassed over 55 million views for its video on YouTube, cracked the top five on the U.S. Rock Radio Charts and is still heard by millions of fans worldwide weekly on TBS Network’s hugely popular “AEW Dynamite” program. The follow-up singles “Painless” hit number 9 on the charts (almost 10 million views on YouTube), “Burn Me Out” peaked at Number 18, “Nowhere To Run” cracked the top ten again and their most recent single “Sane,” (with its roller coaster themed video- one of the most thrilling and heart stopping ever made) landing at number 8.

Now, with those massive songs in their arsenal and the new album Boombox ready to go, Fozzy looks forward to being back on the road. After sharing the stage in recent years with Metallica, Kiss, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold, Shinedown, Slash, Three Days Grace, Nickelback, Steel Panther, and Buckcherry, Fozzy is stoked to storm back on the stage to bring good times and tunes to their fans around the world.

Seventh Day Slumber is a Nashville-based band that has been around for over 20 years and is still going strong, performing over 150 shows per year. Their signature sound has been given a fresh twist, resulting in the heaviest and most powerful music of their career. The title track of their 2022 album, “Death by Adoration,” co-written with Telle Smith and featuring The Word Alive, was produced by Memphis May Fire’s Kellen McGregor. The album debuted at number 69 on the Billboard Top 200 and reached a top 25 position on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. Their recent success has led to several nationwide tours, including supporting Fozzy on their “Save the World Tour” and Saliva’s winter tour.

Magdalene Rose started her career at a young age in a band with her sisters called “The GFM Band” and has always had music in her blood. When her sisters decided to pursue their own paths, she forged ahead to create something new, exciting, and entirely her own to carry on the next chapter of “Beautycore.”

Magdalene Rose’s debut single “Shark Spray” is a fierce and unforgettable track that speaks to the pain of betrayal. “Shark Spray” was co-written by Magdalene Rose with Blaise Rojas and Weston Evans of Seventh Day Slumber. In fact, she is currently writing a full album with them. She is also on RockFest Records, a Nashville-based label distributed by Capitol UMG.

Magdalene Rose is a force to be reckoned with on the stage. Being backed by some of the most talented musicians in the industry, Magdalene Rose is bringing her high-energy performances to audiences around the country and is delivering an unforgettable show that leaves fans begging for more.

In her first few months of touring, she has already shared the stage with some of rock’s heaviest hitters, including Fozzy, P.O.D., and Drowning Pool. She also toured with Seventh Day Slumber towards the beginning of the year, and is set to join them again as they tour throughout the West Coast.

The Nocturnal Affair is an alternative/dark rock project headed by singer/songwriter Brendan Shane, from Las Vegas. The band’s crushing and melancholic musical style is an ode to darker alternative music torchbearers like Type O Negative, HIM, David Bowie, Gary Numan, and Nine Inch Nails. They capture a uniquely haunting sound steeped in downtrodden melodies enveloped in the darkness.

The band released their debut single, “Down,” on Earache Records in November of 2021, from their first album, (META)MORPHOSIS, which was produced by Grammy-nominated Disturbed bassist, John Moyer.

To coincide with the release of the album in April of 2022, the band embarked on their first national tour opening for rock veterans, Fozzy. The group has performed alongside a wide array of artists from heavy metal heavyweights like HELLYEAH, Asking Alexandria, and Pop Evil, as well as Industrial rockers My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult. They have toured with the vampiric act The 69 Eyes while also being accessible enough to share the stage with notable mainstream acts like 3 Doors Down and Black Stone Cherry. Their new single, a cover of Depeche Mode’s “It’s No Good” released on May 9.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $20 or a four-pack of tickets are $15 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bmieventcenter.com/ or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m.