Rocky Horror Show coming to Historic Sidney Theatre

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is set to transform into a hotbed of glitz, glam, and outrageous fun as it presents “The Rocky Horror Show” from Oct. 19 to 21. Audiences are invited to don their most fabulous costumes and get ready to experience the iconic cult classic live on stage in a spectacle that promises a night of laughter, music, and wild excitement.

“The Rocky Horror Show” has been a theatrical phenomenon for decades, captivating audiences with its rock ‘n’ roll, sensational characters, and unforgettable songs. This electrifying musical, penned by Richard O’Brien, follows the quirky and bizarre tale of Brad and Janet, a sweet, innocent couple whose world turns upside down when they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

For three nights, The Historic Sidney Theatre will be the stage for an immersive experience like no other. Audience members are encouraged to dress up in their wildest, most imaginative costumes and join in the interactive and high-spirited celebration that is a hallmark of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

The Historic Sidney Theatre will be abuzz with excitement, laughter, and the thrill of live theatre as the talented local cast takes to the stage, bringing the beloved characters and infectious music to life. As the tale unfolds, the audience will be encouraged to shout out lines, sing along to the beloved songs, and dance in the aisles, creating an exhilarating and participatory evening.

Tickets for “The Rocky Horror Show” are available for purchase at www.sidneytheatre.org. Grab your fishnets, feather boas, and dancing shoes, and prepare to let loose and do the Time Warp again at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

The first showtime will be Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. This showing is a preview event. Tickets for this showing are $10. This is the final dress rehearsal before opening night so there is a low possibility of some starting and stopping occurring. There will be three other showings on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. — the dinner theatre show — and midnight.

For the dinner show, doors and bar open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner guests with dinner being served at 6. Doors open for performance-only guests at 7. The show will start at 7:30. All table seating is reserved for dinner on Saturday, Oct. 21 for the evening show and seats may be purchased individually, if you wish to purchase a full table simply select all of the open seats at that table. There will also be the option to purchase a charcuterie board for the table to have during the show. Each seat is $50 and includes dinner.

All seating is reserved seating for all other showings (Thursday evening, Friday evening, Saturday midnight showing). Standard Reserved Seating is $25 for adults and $23 for students/seniors. Cabaret table seating will be on the floor and tiers 1 and 2. Standard theatre seating will be in tiers 3 and 4.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 for evening showings. Doors will open at 11:30 p.m. ahead of the midnight showing on Saturday, Oct. 21. All tickets are subject to a $2 technology fee.