To the editor:

To the communities in our area that share the Catholic faith:

We share one faith. It was instilled in us at our conception and strengthened in us at our baptism. Nothing or no one can take that away. The ways and manners through which we celebrate that faith change with the changing times.

When our ancestors came here, they came with faith. There was no diocese. But they gathered in prayer; they shared meals; they celebrated every new life; they celebrated love and commitment in marriage; they supported one another in death.

Our Catholic heritage is wonderful. The celebration of the Eucharist and our sacraments brings us strength and cause for celebration. But let’s not forget that our true peace comes from our faith in a loving God.

There is not always a clearly marked path of right or wrong. But we share the same path. Our faith is the same. Our goal is the same. God is big enough for all of us. I hope our church can be!

Mary Ray Smith

Fort Loramie