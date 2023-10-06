SCARF to hold ‘Howl-o-Ween’ fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) will hold a fundraising event on Oct. 28 at Hammer & Stain in Sidney.

The event will start at 2 p.m. and participants will have the opportunity to create a personalized pet-themed project. Options include customizing a door hanger, porch plank/sign, doormat, square sign, or leash holder. The funds raised from this event will go toward supporting the Shelby County Animal Shelter and the animals who enter every day.

Hammer & Stain will provide all the tools and materials needed to create a project. No experience is needed as their staff will guide participants through the whole process. If participants prefer to participate at home, the project can be ordered as a “To Go Kit” and picked up at any time during the event.

Don’t wait to register! Seats are filling up fast. For more information and to register, visit SCARF’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HelpShelbyCountyAnimals.