To the editor:

I am writing in support of Laurie Kimmel’s candidacy for a seat on Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

Laurie is a parent of two Sidney Schools students and a property owner, so she has a vested interest in the continued strength and growth of our school district. She has taught in several school districts, so she understands the workings of public education systems from the inside out. Laurie’s parents have held professional and volunteer positions in Sidney and Shelby County, so she has learned through experience and role modeling the importance of making decisions that consider the best interests of all community members.

As an educator colleague, I have found Laurie to be open-minded, analytical, and a creative problem solver. I believe that these personal qualities, along with her experience, make her highly qualified for a leadership position in our community.

Meggan Weaver

Sidney