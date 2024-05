Sadie Johnson, left, of Anna, is handed a DARE completion certificate by Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye. There were 156 5th grade students total from Fairlawn, Russia and Anna that received their diplomas at Fairlawn Local Schools on Tuesday. DARE students learn how to make safe decisions. The DARE program is run by Shelby County Sheriff DARE officer Brian Strunk.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News