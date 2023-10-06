Touring Superior Aluminum Products

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Faith York, left, 15, of Russia, uses a press with help from Larry Pierron, of Versailles, to make a spearhead on the tip of a metal rod at Superior Aluminum Products. York was touring the plant with her class for Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 6. York is the daughter of Mike and Maria York.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Superior Aluminum Products President Doug Borchers, far left, talks to a group of Russia High School students at his production plant. The Russia students took a tour of the plant for Manufacturing Day on Friday, Oct. 6.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

