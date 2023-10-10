FORT LORAMIE — Support the fight against cancer by donating at the Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) St. Michael’s Hall community blood drive on Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 33 Elm St., Fort Loramie.

Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Count on Me to Help Fight Cancer” T-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month and will be entered in the drawing to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Cancer and its treatment can damage blood cells causing many cancer patients to rely on regular blood and platelet transfusions to help them survive. One-fourth of all blood donations in the U.S. goes to help cancer patients.

Everyone who registers to donate Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is the “granddaddy” of bowl games and is a college football playoff semifinal.

St. Michael’s hosts six community blood drives per year, all sponsored by the Fort Loramie American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Fort Loramie Community Service Club, St. Michael’s Church, and the St. Michael’s Knights of St. John.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.