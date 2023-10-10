Eight-year-old participates in homecoming activities

Eight-year-old Abel Saunders, left, poses with high-schooler Nylah Hale before Hale went to the homecoming dance on Oct. 7. Hale included Saunders in pre-dance activities, like pictures and dinner. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Eight-year-old Abel Saunders, left, puts a corsage on high-schooler Nylah Hale before Hale went to the homecoming dance on Oct. 7. Hale included Saunders in pre-dance activities, like pictures and dinner. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Homecoming is a rite of passage typically reserved for teenagers, but this year eight-year-old Abel Saunders got dressed up to attend pre-dance activities with his friend Nylah Hale.

Nylah, daughter of Jonathan and Stephanie Hale, is a Sidney junior in the Medical Careers Academy at Upper Valley Career Center. Recently she surprised her mom with a text message saying, “Mom, I have a date to the dance!”

Nylah was on a group call and joked to Abel — the differently-abled younger brother of her friend Carson Wilder — that he should go to homecoming with her. His excitement at the idea was so contagious that Nylah was inspired to make it a reality.

Abel is too young to attend the dance, so Nylah made alternate plans. Nylah described their evening, saying, “We are going to take pictures, then go to dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings — nothing too fancy — then play a little music from my car and dance together.”

“Nylah has a ginormous heart,” her mother said. “She is a very loving kid. She wants to make people feel good about themselves. When this opportunity presented itself she was excited to have Abel be a part of her night.”

Abel, son of Christopher and Amanda Saunders, was born with Down syndrome. He is a third grade student at Northwood Elementary, and enjoys typical eight-year-old things like pizza, music and playing. His mom said, “I think the proudest thing about Abel is how he impacts my life and every single person he comes into contact with for the better. He is a gift from God that came at the right time – the most beautiful gift we never realized we needed.”

Amanda also pointed out that October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Nylah said her goal for the night is to see Abel’s excitement and joy, and hopes this creates a wonderful memory for both of them.