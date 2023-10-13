It’s time for trick or treat

Sawyer Morris, left, and his big sister Merida Morris, children of Taylor Morris and Clint Morris, of Piqua, participate in Piqua’s 2022 community trick or treat. Taylor Morris | Aim Media Midwest

PIQUA — Boo! It is officially that time of the year for spooks and scares in Shelby and Miami Counties and surrounding areas, as trick or treat night approaches. Little ghouls and goblins, get ready to roam the streets again!

All of Miami County has agreed to have their trick or treat on Thursday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Listed below are other trick or treat dates in the area:

Saturday, Oct. 21

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, hosting “Troops & Treats” from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Piqua Harley-Davidson Trunk or Treat, located 1501 E. Ash St.: noon to 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

• Bethany Center, 339 South St, Piqua, will hold a Trunk or Treat: 2 to 4 p.m.

• West Liberty: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23

• Piqua Center Trick or Treat, located at 987 E Ash St, Piqua: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

• Fort Loramie: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Houston, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Kettlersville: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Lockington: 6 to 7 p.m.

• Logan County (with the exception of Belle Center): 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Minster: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Newport: 6:30 to8 p.m.

• Pittsenbarger Park Trunk or Treat, located at 1421 South St, Piqua: For superheroes with special abilities the event is from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and for all little ghosts and goblins it is from 6 to 8 p.m.

• St. Marys: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Wapakoneta: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

• St. Johns United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, trick or treat and eat: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members of the church will be serving a meal, passing out candy and have games and crafts. There is no charge for the meal.

• Belle Center: 3 to 5 p.m.

• Clark County: 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

• Anna: 1 to 3 p.m

• Arcanum: 2 to 4 p.m.

• Greenville: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Jackson Center: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• New Bremen: 1-5 p.m.

• Versailles: 2 to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

• Montgomery County: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Wings and Rings, 989 E Ash St, Piqua, Trunk or Treat: 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct 31

• Beavercreek: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Bellbrook: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Fairborn: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Huber Heights: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Middletown: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Sidney: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Urbana: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Vandalia: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Xenia: 6 to 8 p.m.

• Yellow Springs: 6 to 8 p.m.

Be careful if you dare to go out, pretties!

Compiled by Taylor Morris, who is a regular contributor to Aim Media.