Sell files petition for common pleas court judge

Sell

SIDNEY — Shelby County Prosecutor Timothy S. Sell has filed his nominating petition for judge for the Shelby County Common Pleas Court in the general election of November 2024.

Sell will seek the judgeship currently occupied by Judge James F. Stevenson, whose term expires at the end of 2024. Because of age limitations associated with the judge’s seat, Stevenson cannot run for re-election.

Common Pleas Court hears cases involving all criminal felony matters, real estate, personal injury, breach of contract, marital conflicts, injunctions, and restraining orders, and has exclusive jurisdiction over civil disputes where the amount in controversy exceeds $15,000.

Sell, 66, is the current Shelby County Prosecuting Attorney. He was initially elected in November 2012, and was re-elected for a second term in November 2016 and a third term in November 2020.

“I have devoted virtually my entire professional life to public service,” said Sell. “I believe my experience as a prosecutor, public defender and civil litigator will prove greatly beneficial in service as Shelby County Common Pleas Judge should I be elected.”

Sell is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association, the Shelby County Bar Association, and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association. He is admitted to practice in the Northern and Southern District Courts of Ohio, and is an experienced trial attorney with more than 39 years of experience.

He received his undergraduate degree from Marietta College in 1980, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, and obtained his Juris Doctor degree from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 1983, graduating with honors.

Sell was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November of 1983.

He served as a Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) officer of the United States Air Force from 1984 to 1989 in Texas and Colorado and was honorably discharged as a captain. He then moved to Shelby County and was employed at the law firm of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister, and Shenk, LPA, as a civil litigator.

In 1994, Sell joined the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office as an assistant public defender, later becoming chief public defender and in conjunction with these duties, established and operated the private law firm in Sidney of Sell, Hegemann, and Zimmerman, LPA, as senior partner.

He is an active member of the community and served as the legal advisor for the Sidney High School Mock Trial Team and as the President of the Shelby County Bar Association.

Sell was raised in Tipp City, Ohio, and graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1976.

He is married and has two adult children and three grandchildren. His wife Kathy serves as the director for Catholic Social Services, Northern Counties.

Petitions for the 2024 General Election must be filed by Dec. 20, which is 90 days prior to the March primary.